Woman arrested after standoff with TCSO, other agencies

According to a press release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Offices, on Dec. 25, at 3:45 p.m., deputies and investigators were dispatched to 7932 West Point Road for a welfare check on a disabled adult child who had possibly been tied to a bed and was the victim of physical abuse.

Once on the scene, deputies were able to speak with the alleged victim.

Because there was not enough evidence of physical violence, the victim was removed from the home without incident and placed with another family member.

At 6:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched back out to the home about an argument between the mother, identified as Debra Ann Kight, 57, and her husband. According to a press release from TCSO, Kight placed a handgun at her husband’s head and threatened to shoot him and herself. The release said the husband was able to escape from the home and met with deputies who were waiting outside. A warrant for aggravated assault with a gun – Family Violence Act was secured for Kight.

Kight began communicating with deputies via phone that she would harm herself and law enforcement should they make any attempts to take her to jail.

Outside resources were contacted and tactical teams from the Newnan Police Department and the Fulton County Police Department responded to the scene, the release said. Verbal communications continued using negotiators until it was clear that Kight was not going to willing to come out of the home.

Shortly after midnight, the tactical teams began an approach of the home using armored vehicles. They started a series of verbal communications over a public address system along with flashbang noises in an attempt to force her out of the home. These continued for approximately the next hour and a half as chemical agents were introduced into the house. At approximately 1:30 a.m., the release said that Kight finally exited the home and was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Troup County Jail, where she is currently charged with the Aggravated Assault charge. As this investigation continues, additional charges are possible.

“We certainly understand the difficulty this placed on some of the residents in the area given the nature of it being Christmas night. However, we appreciate their cooperation and understanding,” the release said. “Also, thank you to the personnel from the Newnan Police Department and the Fulton County Police Department for responding so quickly to bring this to a peaceful outcome.”