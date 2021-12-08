Women’s soccer to host winter ID camp

By Point University Athletics

The Point University women’s soccer team will host a Preview Day for 2022 and 2023 high school graduates on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The cost of the event is $10 and attendees may bring cash, check or card the day of the event. Those interested in attending should complete the preview day registration form online and submit it to Coach Randy Douglas electronically. For further information or inquiries, contact Coach Douglas at randy.douglas@point.edu.

A schedule of events for the Skyhawks’ Preview Day:

9:15 – 9:30 a.m. – Arrival at West Point athletic center, 1201 Avenue D, West Point, GA 31833. Enter the building at the Skyhawk tent to complete paperwork and payment

9:45 a.m. – Admission and Financial Aid Session in team room

10:10 a.m. – Board the athletic department vans to go to Lanier Academic Center, 507 W 10th Street, West Point, GA 31833

10:15 a.m. – Tour of academic facilities and surrounding campus

11 a.m. – Go back to West Point athletic center to change clothes and be on the field by 11:15 a.m.

11:20 a.m. – Warm-up and training session with Point coaching staff

12 p.m. – 9 v 9 games

1:15 p.m. – End of games and final session with coaches on the field

1:30 p.m. – Lunch and dismissal.