16-year-old killed; 17-year-old shooter tells police gun accidentally discharged

A 16-year old Valley student was killed in a shooting Saturday after a gun being held by a 17-year-old discharged, according to a press release from the Valley Police Department.

Antavious Walton, 16, of Valley, was found unresponsive at the 5800 block of 19th Avenue Sunday around 5:30 p.m. The VPD said Walton suffered a single gunshot wound to the torso. Once the scene was secure, East Alabama Fire Department EMS entered the scene and found that Walton had died.

Investigators with the VPD processed the scene and interviewed witnesses and the shooter, who was identified to be a 17-year-old male of Valley. The shooter, who was not identified in the press release, and a witness, told investigators that the 17-year-old was attempting to unload the gun when it fired. They told VPD the shooting was accidental, according to the press release.

Charges are pending and the case is still under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Valley Police Department Investigations Division at (334) 756-5200.