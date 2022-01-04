A funeral service for Allene Foreman of Valley will be held at 11 a.m. EST on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Rehobeth Baptist Church at 206 Huguley Road, Valley, Alabama 36854 with interment in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery at 553 Highway 165, Ft. Mitchell, Alabama 36856. Reverend Karanja Story will officiate.

Mrs. Foreman, who passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Emory Health Care in Atlanta was born in Natchez, Mississippi. Mrs. Foreman and her husband, the late Eddie Louis Foreman, were the owners of the former Foreman Funeral Home in Valley. Mrs. Foreman was a member of: Mary Chapter 34 OES; MLB Court #91 Heroines of Jericho; Ester Council #9 Crusaders, where she served in a leadership role as local priestess; Rosie E. Varner #3 (Amaranth) and Zobrah Court #10 Daughters of Isis.

Public viewing will be at the former location of Foreman Funeral Home at 7248 King Road, Valley, Alabama 36854 on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, from noon to 6 p.m. EST. Eastern Star final rites will begin at 7 p.m. A facial covering is required.

She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Nakosha Foreman of Valley; four sisters, Hannah Dillon and Carol Bacon of Natchez, Mississippi and Mary Thompson and Julia (Charles) Christian of Brandon, Mississippi; two brothers, Earl (Florence) Bacon and Henry (Willie Mae) Bacon of Natchez, Mississippi; one brother-in-law, Winston Foreman of Lafayette; four sisters-in-law, O’Nell Bledsoe of Opelika, Judy Foreman Davidson and Beatrice Foreman of West Point and Bertha Foreman of Lafayette and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, Rehobeth Church family and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing.

