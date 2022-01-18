Betty Louise Parker, 76, a longtime resident of Lanett, passed away Jan. 10, 2022, in Friendswood, Texas. Betty was born Dec. 17, 1945, in Dothan, Alabama to Doris and Sidney Bell.

Betty was a graduate of Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in education. Betty returned to Auburn University 20 years later to earn a master’s degree in library science. She loved to cheer on the Auburn Tigers. She spent almost 40 years teaching and loving kids in the library in the Tennessee and Alabama public school systems. Betty also enjoyed serving in the church library as a member of First Baptist Church in Lanett.

Betty was talented with her needlework in both crocheting and cross-stitch. She loved to read and work puzzles and was an avid fan of Jeopardy. Betty enjoyed creating collections which ranged from books, teddy bears, Lilliput Lane and American Girl (for her granddaughters and nieces).

Betty is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronnie Bell.

Betty leaves behind her loving husband of almost 55 years, Stewart Parker III, and sons: Stewart Parker IV (Lisa) of Pearland, Texas, Sidney Parker of Vero Beach, Florida and William Parker( Susan) of Warrior, Alabama.

Betty loved her eight grandchildren: Chris (Amber), Joseph, Victoria, Mackenzie, Isabella, Dakota, Jessica and Sydney. Betty is also survived by her sister, Bonnie Berry (Marshall), of Norfolk, Virginia and nieces, a nephew and their families.

Her husband requests that in lieu of a memorial service, please remember Betty as you knew her.