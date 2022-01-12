BREAKING NEWS: CCSD moves to virtual learning remainder of the week

In a letter to parents, Chambers County School District Superintendent Casey Chambley announced that the district will be transitioning to virtual learning for Thursday and Friday, Jan. 13 and 14.

“It is our hope that this brief transition to a virtual learning model across the district will give us the opportunity to see the virus subside in our schools with the five-day break from campuses,” Chambley said in the letter. “The two virtual learning days along with the weekend and the scheduled Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday for Monday, Jan.17 will allow us a five-day break from face-to-face instruction to reduce the spread of the virus on our campuses.”

Teachers will work their regular hours on our campuses for the two virtual school days. This will allow custodians and staff additional time to disinfect school buildings to contain the threat of the virus on our campuses.

“Our staff will ensure that your students go home from school Wednesday with their Chromebooks and that lessons are prepared for Google Classroom for the next two school days,” the letter read. “Our CNP staff will be serving lunches on Thursday and Friday, but parents will need to contact the school to let them know they will be picking up meals for their children.” CCSD asks that this be done before the close of school Wednesday.

Chambley says the plan is to return to traditional face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

If you are able to help out and are interested in working as a substitute in CCSD, Chambley urges interested people to contact Kelly Services (706-366-9434).