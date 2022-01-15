Carter announces candidacy for Chambers County sheriff

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Richard Carter announced his qualification for the Chambers County Sheriff’s Republican party primary that will be held on May 24.

During his swearing in speech in January 2019, Sheriff Sid Lockhart announced he would be serving his final term. Lockhart has served as sheriff for a record seven terms.

With over 30 years of law enforcement, Carter has served at every level, beginning as a patrolman with the Valley Police Department as well as rising to the position of assistant chief with the Lanett Police Department, where he was the first graduate of the FBI National Academy for the Lanett Police Department. Carter is an FBI Certified firearms instructor and holds several law enforcement and aviation certifications with a B.S. in criminal justice administration from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach.

In 2007, Carter was hired by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and shortly after became an investigator. After only two years, Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart asked Carter to be his chief deputy, where he currently serves.

“In this position, I face the challenges of operating a budget-sensitive department while establishing new programs such as our aviation unit at very little cost to the taxpayers of this county,” Carter said. “I’ve tackled some of the toughest cases while serving as an investigator and continue to seek out ways to bring justice on behalf of victims of crimes. In an effort to continue that mindset, we have strengthened our patrol division from two persons a patrol shift to as many as four and grew our investigations from two investigators to now four.”

Carter said that regardless of what role he serves, his priorities are on the safety and well-being of the citizens of Chambers County.

“I pledge that I will continue that path regardless of age, race, sex, party affiliation, social status and belief system,” Carter said. “I will work actively within the community for everyone. I understand the diverse law enforcement needs across Chambers County, as I have spent my entire law enforcement career here. My focus will be to foster and build community partnerships, working with other Chambers County professionals in law enforcement, EMS, fire and human services to benefit our entire community. We will have a sheriff’s office that is strengthened through staff development, empowerment, retention and community interaction.”

“I’d like to thank Sheriff Sid Lockhart for his outstanding service to Chambers County and wish him many years in his retirement,” Carter said. “I will always owe him a debt of gratitude for the confidence he had in me 14 years ago.”

Carter says he is not looking to fill the shoes of Lockhart, but his goal is to build on the platform he created and carry on a legacy of serving the people of this county with integrity, honesty and courage.

“I ask you to put my experience and training up against any other potential sheriff candidate. You’ll find there is no comparison,” Carter said.