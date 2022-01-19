Chambers County School District announces start of Pre-K registration

Chambers County School District recently made an announcement that Pre-K registration began on Jan. 15, 2022, for the 2022-2023 school year. Registration ends on March 17, 2022. Children must be four years old on Sept. 1, 2022, to be eligible.

“In Chambers County School District, we desire for all families who want their child in a preschool program to be able to start in the fall,” CCSD said. “Therefore, we are asking parents to choose Huguley, Bob Harding-Shawmut or both schools when registering no matter where you are zoned. Why? If your child is pulled during the 18 count of students drawing in the school of where you are zoned, we want to offer families an opportunity to be in a preschool class at Huguley and/or Bob Harding-Shawmut Elementary.”

CCSD provides more Pre-K registration information on a flyer that can be accessed through its website. The flyer says that acceptance into a First Class Pre-K program is through a random selection drawing. Parents and guardians don’t have to be present at the drawing, which will be live-streamed on the district Facebook page due to COVID-19. The drawing will happen on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 9 a.m. CT. Email notices of acceptance status will be sent in mid-April.

A registrant must provide a copy of their child’s birth certificate as well as proof of residence — either a current utility bill or copy of a lease or mortgage. These may be uploaded into the online pre-registration site or submitted directly to one’s local First Class Pre-K school/program. Upon enrollment, a child’s immunization record must be provided to the school or program.

No child will be denied participation on basis of income, sex, race, color, national origin or disability.

To register your child for pre-k, go to https://www.chambersk12.org. Under District Wide Useful Links on the right side of the screen, click Pre-K Pre-Registration Application.