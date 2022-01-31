Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Feb. 1
Published 4:32 pm Monday, January 31, 2022
Larhonda Oneal Kelley, 41, of Franklin, GA, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree, Driving Under the Influence, Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Christopher A. Frazier, 33, of Valley, Failure to Appear – Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia
William Lewis Wright, 37, of Lanett, Failure to Appear – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Hannah Nicole Eldridge, 24, of Lagrange, GA, Failure to Appear – Driving While Suspended
Matthew Nathaniel Jenkins, 35, of Opelika, Failure to Pay – Youthful Offender
Shalonda Latonya Thomas, 38, of Lafayette, Failure to Appear – Criminal Trespass
Daquarious Renaetez Johnson, 22, of Lanett, Failure to Appear – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree, Failure to Appear – Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia