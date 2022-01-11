Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Jan. 11
Published 7:27 pm Monday, January 10, 2022
Jerry James Bullock 40, of Lanett, Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree
Vandrell Ross 36, of Lafayette, Failure to Pay – Driving While Revoked
Corenalicia Lashae Frazier 24, of Alexander City, Failure to Appear – Driving While Suspended
Passious V. Ellis 31, of Opelika, Failure to Pay – No Child Restraint
Douglas Quentez Griffin 30, of Opelika, Domestic Violence in the Third Degree – Harassment, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree