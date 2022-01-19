Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Jan. 20

Published 3:10 pm Wednesday, January 19, 2022

By Staff Reports

Robert Brian Elkins, 35, of Valley, Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree

