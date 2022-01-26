Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Jan. 27

Published 3:52 pm Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Staff Reports

Roy Lee James 62, of LaFayette AL, Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication
Shalonda Latonya Thomas 38, of LaFayette AL, Failure to Pay- No Child Restraint
Regginel Ladarrious Tucker Jr 27, of Waverly AL, Failure to Pay- Promoting Prison Contraband 3rd degree
Kristy Sue McCarley 41, of LaFayette AL, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

