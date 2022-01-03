Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Jan. 4

Jeanie Nicole Coulter, 39 of Opelika, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Possession of a Controlled Substance

James Harold Finley, 56, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for DUI

Stephanie C. Allen, 43, of Roanoke, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Driving while Revoked

Steven J. Bledsoe, 28, of Pembroke, GA was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marihuana 1st Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Trey Duran Williams, 38, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marihuana 1st Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Robert Lorenza Kirby, 51, of Five Points, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Possession/Sell of Precursor Chemicals