Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Jan. 7

Kadarius Deshon Carr, 30, of LaGrange, GA was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction of Governmental Operation, License to carry a pistol in a Vehicle Required, Following to Close, and Driving Suspended

Torris Perez James, 63, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support

Christopher Albert Hemmings, 36, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Theft of Property 1st Degree and Burglary 3rd Degree