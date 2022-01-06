Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Jan. 7
Published 2:58 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022
Kadarius Deshon Carr, 30, of LaGrange, GA was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction of Governmental Operation, License to carry a pistol in a Vehicle Required, Following to Close, and Driving Suspended
Torris Perez James, 63, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support
Christopher Albert Hemmings, 36, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Theft of Property 1st Degree and Burglary 3rd Degree
Emmanuel Ramsey, 58, of Valley, Al was arrested for Failure to Appear – Child Support