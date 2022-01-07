Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Jan. 8

Published 3:51 pm Friday, January 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Larry J Austin 56, of Valley AL, Failure to Pay- Burglary 1st degree, Failure to Pay- Sexual Abuse 1st degree, Failure to Pay- Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd degree
Robert Alexander Leatherwood 26, of Lanett AL, Failure to Appear- Improper Lights, Failure to Appear- Driving while Suspended, Failure to Appear- No Insurance
Martavious Riguel Zachery 24, of LaGrange GA, Failure to Appear- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
John Fitzgerald Hutchinson 35, of Opelika AL, Failure to Pay- Driving while Revoked

