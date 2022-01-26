Country singer Justin Moore coming to LaFayette

Many a country music fan loves listening to country music singer and songwriter Justin Moore. On Saturday, April 2, people in LaFayette and surrounding communities will get to see him perform live at The Oaks Farm at 18151 Veterans Memorial Parkway in LaFayette. County artists Dillon Carmichael and Shackelford Lane will also be performing.

Chase Bass, owner of 423 Productions, said the event is the brainchild of his company, The Oaks Farm, and Pepsi, who all aim to bring entertainment to LaFayette.

“Basically, what we’re trying to do at The Oaks is generate an economic impact for the Valley and LaFayette area,” he said. “And we hope that with bringing these concerts that it will start to kind of create a little bit of an entertainment destination, so we can pull people from surrounding areas into LaFayette to kind of see the town, experience great live music and hopefully mark it down as a place that they want to keep an eye on so they’ll come back for more shows in the future.”

Bass said The Oaks co-owner Jeremy Weldon and his wife, co-owner Heather “Jersey” Quiros, want to host music at their farm on a regular basis. He said the Muscadine Bloodline concert held at their farm in August 2021 had 1,200 to 1,500 attendees.

“With Justin’s show, we’re hoping to have somewhere between 3,000 and 5,000 and potentially more if the word gets out to the right crowd, if we can generate the buzz,” he said.

Pepsi, one of the event’s main sponsors, has been a great partner of 423 Productions, Bass said.

“Justin Moore is one of the best entertainers I’ve ever seen live,” Bass said. “He always gives everything he’s got when he puts on a show. I’ve had him play at venues from Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, which is a three-day festival in Panama City Beach to The Plant in Dothan and then several others. Every time he’s ever showed up, he goes after it like nobody I’ve ever seen.”

General admission to the show costs $45 in advance or $60 on the day of the show, plus tax and fees. VIP tickets cost $100 in advance or $125 on the day of the show, plus tax and fees. Parking will cost $20 a vehicle. Cash and cards will be accepted for parking.

A VIP ticket comes with access to the area closest to the stage, private bars and private restrooms, including some air-conditioned restrooms.

Chairs will only be allowed in the general admission section, not in the VIP section. Additionally, guests can bring coolers to tailgate but may not bring them inside the concert venue. Multiple food vendors will be on site. Cash and cards will be accepted for food or beverages. Tailgating starts at 2 p.m. CST. Gates will open either at 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. CST, depending on the final schedule. Updates will be announced before the event.

To buy tickets, go to https://www.seetickets.us and enter “The Oaks Farm” into the search bar. Click on the result called “Justin Moore – LIVE at The Oaks Farm.”

This is a rain or shine event with no refunds.