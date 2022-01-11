Donda Doreen Whidden Hurst

A memorial service for Donda Hurst, 60, of Valley will be held at 2 p.m. EST on Jan. 9, 2022, at Redemption, 3975 US 29 N, Opelika, AL 36804.

Mrs. Hurst, who passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika was born Oct. 25, 1961, in Georgia.

She leaves to cherish her memory: two children, David L. (Nikki) Hurst II and Davonda Hurst (Christopher Habin), both of Coolidge, Georgia; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Dale Baker (Michael Hurst) and Kay (Jaime) Cotney; one brother, Ricky Whidden; a special niece, Sherry Adams; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing.

Visit www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign the registry.