Harold Holley, formerly of Fredonia, Alabama, passed away on Jan. 18. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and son-in-law, Phillip Moon.

Harold leaves behind his loving family, Bob (Janet Dyess) Holley, Jane Moon, Pat ( Ben) Radoszewski and Peggy (Doug) Potocki; seven grandchildren, Catherine (Matt) Radtke, Jason Moon, Clint (Brandie) Holley, Kyle (Heidi) Holley, Josh (Amanda) Moon, Nathan Radoszewski and Amanda (Alex) Hampl and eight great-grandchildren.

Harold was a lifelong member of Fredonia Methodist Church, Fredonia Community Club and Lanett Lions Club.

Harold spent most of his working career at Georgia Alabama Supply Co., then founded with Betty their own company, Distribution and Engineering, where he retired at 68.

He loved family, fishing, hunting and travel. His favorite activities in later years were working in his shop, gentleman farming, afternoon naps and giving free advice.

He touched many lives and will be missed.

With his passing, we lose another WWII Navy Veteran. Harold served in the Pacific Campaign.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23 at Fredonia Methodist Church at 2 p.m. EST followed by burial. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. EST prior to the service.

Please make donations in his memory to the Fredonia Cemetery Fund, Crystal Lashley, 6364 County Road 222, Five Points, Alabama 36855.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.