Jeffrey “Jeff” Wayne Griffin, 52, of LaGrange passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Jeff was born on Dec. 25, 1969, in Langdale, Alabama, the son of Wayne and Betty Griffin. He graduated from Valley High School, Class of ‘88, proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a combat veteran of Desert Storm. He graduated from West Georgia Technical College with a degree in machine tools. He worked for NOK in LaGrange for 30 years. Jeff enjoyed boating, camping, Nascar, scuba diving, spending time with his loving family and Alabama Football – ROLLTIDE! Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Wayne Griffin.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Griffin; mother, Betty Workman Griffin; father-in-law, Donald Moore; son, Derek (Christin) Villiard; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bobby and Jenifer Wing; niece and nephew, Emili and Clark Doan; uncle, Eddie and Majorie Workman; several other relatives and many close friends.

The Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the funeral home. The Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in the Striffler-Hamby Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Paul Blair officiating. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. in the Fairfax Cemetery in Valley with Military Honors.

Following the graveside service, family and friends are invited to gather at Jeff’s home.

