John “Pnut” Abercrombie, 46, of LaGrange went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

John was born Dec. 20, 1975, in Selma, Alabama to Phillip N. Abercrombie and Sandra “Jane” Stitt Abercrombie.

Being an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved the outdoors life. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed every moment with them all.

John is survived by his wife, Nani Medeiros Abercrombie; daughter, Addison Hope Abercrombie; parents, Phil and Jane Abercrombie; sister, Janna (Chuck) Cauthen and nephew, Hunter Cauthen.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glenn (Anne) Abercrombie and John (Annie) Stitt.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in the chapel of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. The gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The burial will be at Marseilles Cemetery in West Point immediately following the service.

Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.

Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, Georgia 30240 Their phone number is (706) 884-8636.