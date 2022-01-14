Karvelas set to open new location in West Point

Pizza lovers will be able to enjoy unique recipes by Karvelas Pizza Company at its new West Point location as soon as Monday at 11 a.m. This location at 801 3rd Avenue will be the company’s fourth.

“For the rest of this week, we’re basically just prepping our food, just kind of setting up the restaurant the way we want it,” said company co-owner Charlie Karvelas.

Karvelas said that originally Karvelas Pizza Company planned to open the West Point location on Dec. 1, 2021. However, because it couldn’t get certain equipment on time, it was forced to choose a later date.

The new location will have the same menu items as the others.

“This restaurant is definitely one of the biggest restaurants that we’ve opened [in] square footage,” Karvelas said. “It resembles the rest of the restaurants. Like when you walk in, you’ve kind of got the same layout … we’re providing the same high-quality pizza, chicken, salads that we always do. This restaurant’s extremely nice. Big and spacious.”

Karvelas said setting up the new restaurant has gone smoothly.

“It’s been a very fun and exciting time for us to open our fourth store in a town we’ve wanted to be in for a long time,” he said. “We always came to West Point and enjoyed being here. It’s a beautiful town. We’re pumped. We’re excited to be able to serve the locals our Karvelas food. We take a lot of pride in what we do. Everything at Karvelas is fresh.”

After a month and a half of being in business, the new location will probably hold a ribbon-cutting, Karvelas said.

The West Point location’s hours will be Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

According to the company’s website, Karvelas Pizza Company’s journey began in Hogansville after Jim Karvelas bought a pizzeria there. Twenty years later, in 2014, Joey Karvelas established Karvelas Pizza Company after buying back the pizzeria and revamping its menu. The original Hogansville location soon outgrew its 900 square foot building, leading it to relocate in 2018. The company has since acquired new locations in downtown LaGrange and downtown Newnan.

Co-owned by Charlie, Joey, Manny, and Nick Karvelas, the restaurant chain sells pizzas, wings, boneless fried chicken, salads and appetizers such as fried pickles.

Karvelas Pizza Company plans to expand throughout the southeast and eventually be a household name, Karvelas said.