Lady Skyhawks dismantle Columbia College

By Point University Athletics

WEST POINT – Four Point University women’s basketball team members finished in the double-digit scoring column to help earn a 91-59 Appalachian Athletic Conference victory over Columbia College Thursday evening inside West Point Park Gymnasium.

With the win, the Skyhawks break a two-game losing skid and advance to 11-2 (7-2 AAC), and the Koalas fall to 2-10 (2-9 AAC).

The Skyhawks opened the contest by limiting the Koalas to only 12 points and scoring 25 in the opening period. With four minutes remaining in the quarter, the Skyhawks led 12-8 before scoring 13 points in the final minutes to extend its lead out to double figures. Nicole Izuagie connected for 12 of the Skyhawks’ points, all from behind the 3-point arc.

In the second quarter, Columbia cut Point’s lead back down to single digits, following a 5-0 run to make the score 30-23. Sheyvonne Owens extended Point’s lead back out to double figures with a made layup and the Skyhawks would go into the second half leading 43-29.

In the second half, Point limited the Koalas to scoring 15 points each quarter, while the Skyhawks scored 28 points in the third quarter and 20 in the fourth.

Every Point player who entered the game made their way into the scoring column, with Iyanna McMillan leading the way with 20 points going 8-for-15 from the field and 4-for-6 behind the three-point arc. Izuagie followed close behind with 18 points, all from perimeter shooting. Owens followed with a double-double, scoring 11 points and recording 14 rebounds and Hannah Williams was next in the scoring column with 11 points. Destinee Ellison followed with eight points and Marta Gimenez recorded seven points, eight assists and six rebounds. Ansley Miranda recorded six points, Kyra Hart had five, Jasmine Griggs had four and Tasha Jackson scored one point and recorded four rebounds.

Up next, the Skyhawks are scheduled to travel to Kentucky Christian University on Saturday, Jan. 8, for an AAC matchup at 2 p.m.