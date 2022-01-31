LaFayette Police and Chambers County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Published 1:28 pm Monday, January 31, 2022

By Staff Reports

In a social media post, the Chambers County Aviation Unit is currently helping LaFayette Police department search for a missing person. According to the post, Ms. Elizabeth Jackson was last seen Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. CST. No clothing description is available.
If you have any information or see Miss Jackson please contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office or LaFayette Police Department.

