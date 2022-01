Keandra Crawford, 22, of Opelika, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Douglas Rudd, 56, of Cusseta, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Norman Griffin, 49, of Camp Hill, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Deandre Spence, 25, of Lanett, AL arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

Travis Smith, 37 of Valley, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Calvin Winston, 53, of Lanett, AL arrested for Burglary 3rd, Theft 4th.