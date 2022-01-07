Lanett arrest reports for Jan. 8
Published 3:47 pm Friday, January 7, 2022
John Fitzgerald Hutchinson, age 35 of Opelika, AL was charged with Domestic Violence 3rd – Harassing Communications, Criminal Trespass 3rd, Failure to Appear- Traffic, and Failure to Appear for Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Lindsey Leigh Walker, age 34 of Lanett, AL was charged with Failure to Appear for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Freddie Lee Barnes, age 62 of Lanett, AL was charged with Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle and Theft of Property 4th
Larry Joe Austin, age 56 of Valley, AL was charged with 3 counts of Failure to Pay through Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
Matthew Avery, age 58 of Lafayette, AL was charged with Failure to Pay for Attempting to Elude