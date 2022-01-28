Lanett Senior Center learns about Medicare, Medicaid benefits

LANETT — The regional vice president of the Medfit Solutions Group met with participants in the Lanett Senior Center on Thursday to talk to them about Medicare and Medicaid benefits they are entitled to but may not be aware of. Roy Hattaway is a certified advisor and frequently meets with retirees from southern Georgia and southern Alabama.

According to Lanett Senior Center Manager Sandra Thornton, a number of participants in the Lanett program have healthcare needs that are going unmet because they are of low income and are unaware of low or no-cost programs that can benefit them.

“Some of our seniors have serious needs for dental and vision care,” Thornton said. “Some of them have a hard time chewing their food because they have lost so many teeth.”

Hattaway told the seniors that those who are of low income are eligible for free dental care through Medicare.

“We are here to help you understand what benefits you have,” he said. “It is really important that you have dental care. Many health problems start when you have problems with your teeth.”

Medfit Solutions representatives like Hattaway travel a great deal to meet with seniors to advise them how they can be of help and at low (or no) cost to them.

“We want you to receive the benefits you have earned and for you to pay as little as you can,” he said. “We can tell you where to go and how to use your benefits so you can get more bang for the buck.”

All plans Medfit Solutions deal with are governed by law.

“Plans do change from year to year,” Hattaway said. “The plans that are available depend on the county you live in. The free plans that are available are based on your income. There could be a premium if you need extra dental work. I want to find what helps you the most with the least amount you have to spend.”

Hattaway cited the Humana Gold plan as something that’s common among retirees in Chambers County. There are many other plans available, and Hattaway has helped people on up to 100 of them.

“Everything we do has to be approved by Medicare,” he said. “It’s an advantage for you to have someone who’s in the local area at least five times every month. I work with a lot of people in Lanett, Valley and West Point. I’m in the area at least five times every month and can meet with you to talk about how your new plan can benefit you this year.”

The Medfit Solutons Group is an independent marketing company that specializes in Medicare plans and products. Advisors like Hattaway can help Medicare recipients to successfully navigate the marketplace and to find the best fit for their needs in Medicare products, prescription drug plans, dental and vision plans and life insurance.

There is no cost and no charge to be helped by the Medfit Solutions Group.