Lanett woman dies in LaGrange accident

On Monday at approximately 4:58 p.m., LaGrange police officers were dispatched to a fatal traffic collision that occurred on Pegasus Parkway at Lukken Industrial Drive.

Lucy Simmons, 69, of Lanett, was killed in the accident, according to Troup County Coroner Erin Hackley.

According to a press release from the LaGrange Police Department, Simmons failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Lukken Industrial Drive and Pegasus Parkway. Her vehicle then struck another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle received minor injuries and was treated at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

This case is under investigation by the LaGrange Police Department’s traffic unit. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lt. Marshall McCoy (706) 883-2642 or Cpl. William Jones (706) 883-2603.