Man charged with murder of Lanett woman

Published 1:13 pm Monday, January 31, 2022

By Staff Reports

A man has been charged with murder after allegedly killing his girlfriend Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Jay Davis Gamel, 37, was arrested for the murder of Tracy Shepard. 47, of Lanett, Alabama. TCSO received a call at 3:13 p.m. to Drake Road in LaGrange in reference to a subject having a mental health crisis. TCSO was told that the subject had killed his girlfriend and said he was going to kill himself.

Deputies made contact with Gamel, who was covered in blood and had minor injuries to his body. He was transported to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.

Deputies then searched the residence where they found Shepard deceased with fatal injuries to her head.

