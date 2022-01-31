Michael Boyd Cates, 79, of Wilson, North Carolina passed away Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Rev. Chris Thomas will officiate.

Michael was survived by his wife, Lynne Boswell Cates; sister, Vickie Cates Lynn of Valley; nephew, Brad Lynn of Valley; nieces, Kelly Cates Gilbert (Michael) of Roanoke, Texas and Susie Cates Rooney (Paul) and son, Paul of Rosharon, Texas; sister-in-law, June Boswell Schafer (Ken) of Greer, South Carolina; nephew, Tony Schafer of South Carolina; niece, Becky Schafer of South Carolina; great-nieces, Shelby Bramblett of Auburn, Holly Lynn of LaGrange and Susannah Lynn of Valley; great-nephew, Joshua Bramblett of Auburn; and furbabies, Pepper (Mike’s best buddy), Maggie Mae and Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd Lee Cates and Dorothy Kelly Cates; brothers, Jerry Cates and Timothy Cates; nephew, Rod Bramblett, and wife, Paula Bramblett.

Michael loved his family most of all, with golf being a close second. He always said that he loved golf so much that he could chew it, and there were many fun weekends with the group of couples that enjoyed so many golf weekends together and who played by “Mikey’s rules.” He was a big fan of both the UNC Tarheels and the Auburn Tigers, with no problems in the family until a few years ago when they played each other in basketball and Auburn won. If Mike wasn’t with his family or golfing, he would be found hard at work, he spent 20 years at Teledyne Thermatics. Mike will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist church at 311 W. Nash Street, Wilson, North Carolina, 27894 or to The Maggie Society at 606 Trinity Drive, Wilson, North Carolina, 27893.

Condolences directed to Joyner’s Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.