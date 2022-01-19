Miss Carol Pledger, 69, of Tallassee, Alabama died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the USA Health University Hospital in Mobile.

Carol was born in Chambers County on Nov. 4, 1952, to the late Robert Charles Pledger and the late Doris Faye Weaver Pledger.

She was an elementary school teacher and a member of the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints.

A private graveside service will be held at the Chapel Hill Methodist Church Cemetery in LaFayette.

She is survived by two brothers, Terry (Mary Ann) Lambert of Oxford, Alabama and Brent Pledger of Notasulga, Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Denise Pledger.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chapel Hill Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.