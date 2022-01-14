Mr. Eddie Mae Caldwell, 88, of Camp Hill, Alabama passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at her home.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. CST at Mt. Lovely Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, Alabama with Pastor Bernard Harris officiating.

Mrs. Caldwell is survived by three sons, Mr. Johnny (Linda) Caldwell of Camp Hill, Alabama, Mr. Ted (Jackie) Caldwell of San Antonio, Texas and Mr. Renard (Vicky) Caldwell of Auburn, Alabama; four daughters: Mrs. Kathy (Willie) Mims of Opelika and Mrs. Faynett (James) Cox, Mrs. Angelia (Willie) France and Ms. Tracy Caldwell, all of Camp Hill, Alabama; a daughter-in-law, Mrs. Annie Frank Caldwell; 27 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; 34 great-great-grandchildren; a goddaughter, Lasandra Hatcher, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.