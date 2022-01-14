Mr. Franklin Perry

January 14, 2022

Mr. Franklin Perry, 61, of Lanett passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette with Rev. Gary L. Dixon officiating.

Mr. Perry is survived by his devoted wife of 26 years, Jacqueline Rene Perry; two children, Tristan Ross Perry of Lanett and Danielle Perry (Simone Washington) of LaGrange; one stepson, Arrington (Lakeshia) Ross of Montgomery; one sister, Frances Lasha Holloway of Lanett; three brothers: Dwain Perry of Lanett, Kotonya Perry of Lanett and Charles Perry of LaGrange; three granddaughters: London Danielle Tigner, Kimora Leighann Ross and Aaliyah Jenae Ross; one aunt, Maxine Perry of Cleveland, Ohio; father-in-law, Walter (Mae Doris) Ross; four sisters-in-law, Brenda (Donald) Preston of Opelika, Carol DeSilva (Tony) of Hamilton, Bermuda, Tamika Tolbert of Montgomery and Colonel Tracy Wilson of San Antonio, Texas; a special friend that was like a brother, Matthew Kirk, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

