Mr. Franklin Perry, 61, of Lanett passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette with Rev. Gary L. Dixon officiating.

Mr. Perry is survived by his devoted wife of 26 years, Jacqueline Rene Perry; two children, Tristan Ross Perry of Lanett and Danielle Perry (Simone Washington) of LaGrange; one stepson, Arrington (Lakeshia) Ross of Montgomery; one sister, Frances Lasha Holloway of Lanett; three brothers: Dwain Perry of Lanett, Kotonya Perry of Lanett and Charles Perry of LaGrange; three granddaughters: London Danielle Tigner, Kimora Leighann Ross and Aaliyah Jenae Ross; one aunt, Maxine Perry of Cleveland, Ohio; father-in-law, Walter (Mae Doris) Ross; four sisters-in-law, Brenda (Donald) Preston of Opelika, Carol DeSilva (Tony) of Hamilton, Bermuda, Tamika Tolbert of Montgomery and Colonel Tracy Wilson of San Antonio, Texas; a special friend that was like a brother, Matthew Kirk, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

