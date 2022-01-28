Mr. James “Jamie” Goodman, 68, of LaFayette passed away on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at EAMC-Lanier Health Services in Valley.

Public visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, from 1 p.m. CST until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at noon CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette with Rev. Dr. Melvin Owens officiating.

Mr. Goodman is survived by three sisters: Betty (Jeffery) Heard of LaFayette, Patricia (Walter B.) Combs of Huntsville, Alabama and Judy Sorey of Panama City, Florida; one sister-in-law, Margaret Burton of LaFayette; two brothers, Walter (Virginia) Goodman and Russell (Angela) Goodman, both of LaFayette; two brothers-in-law, Bill (Cassandra) Burton and Jeffery Holloway, both of LaFayette; a special friend, Barbara Nell Todd, and Mr. Danny Joe, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.