Mr. Jeffery (Hefty) Thompson, 60, of Dadeville died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville. Graveside services will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Ozias Baptist Church in Camp Hill at 1 p.m. CST with Rev. Vincent Ellison officiating.

Mr. Thompson is survived by one brother, Gray Thompson of Camp Hill; two aunts, Ocie Pearl Ponds and Annie Lou Ponds, both of Camp Hill; one nephew, Dwight Thompson, Jr. of Alexander City; several devoted cousins of Dadeville; a very special cousin, Joe Thompson, of Camp Hill; a devoted second family made up of Mickey, Nanci and Hester Hamby, all of Dadeville, and a host of neighbors and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit www.vinesfuneralhome.com.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc. in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.