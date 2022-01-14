Mr. Jeffery T. Robinson, 61, of Lanett passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at EAMC-Lanier in Valley.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Seroyer Funeral Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. EST at Pine Hill Cemetery in Lanett. Bishop Donald Lancaster will be the eulogist, and Rev. Dr. Lamar D. Johnson will be officiating.

Mr. Robinson is survived by his daughter, Jerrika Woody; his siblings, Terry Tyrone (Patrichal) Reed, Larry Lamar (Lorraine) Zachery, Phyllis Anita Zachery (Bobby) Stiggers and Gregory Peck (Denise) Zachery, all of Lanett, Dexter Lawrence (Celeste) Martin of Griffin and Georgia and Leonardo DeShon (Angela) Cooks of Lawrenceville, Georgia; two grandchildren; and his caregivers, Constance Ray and Hattie Cue Jackson. He is also survived by an array of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.