Mr. Jim Willie Henderson, 82, of Lanett passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at his residence.

Public visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, from 1 p.m. CST until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. EST at New Dimensions Worship Center in Valley with Bishop Donald F. Lancaster, Sr. as the pastor and Rev. Bradley Gibson as the eulogist.

Mr. Henderson will lie in state from 1 p.m. EST until 2 p.m. EST.

Interment will follow in Zion Rest Baptist Church Cemetery in Valley.

Mr. Henderson is survived by his wife, Willie Pearl Henderson; four children, Jacqueline (James) Johnson of Douglasville, Georgia and Bonita Henderson Strickland, Barry Henderson and Ryan Henderson, all of Lanett; six grandchildren: Shemika, Sherika, TaBarry, Byron, Jamal and Jarian; four great-grandchildren: Terry “T.J,” Azariah, Lamar and Chloe; one great-great-grandchild, Skylar; one brother, Richet (Iverria) Henderson of Decatur, Georgia; one sister, Gladys Ross of Valley; one niece (raised like a sister), Gerldine Summers; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.