Mr. John Dean Ross, 59, of Valley passed away unexpectedly on Friday Jan. 7, 2022, at his home with his faithful pet husky, Wolf, by his side.

Mr. Ross was born on Sept. 1, 1962, in Farmington, Maine. John loved the outdoors, and during his childhood to teen years, he was active in scouting, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. In 1984, John started his career with the military, serving over 20 plus years. After retiring from active duty, John continued working with the military with the Department of Defense. John had many interests, including coin collection, scuba diving and traveling; but most of all, he loved being with family.

John is survived by his spouse, Teresa Franklin Ross of Valley; daughter, Jennifer Ross Dalton of Jay, Maine; son, Kyle Stewart of Lagrange; sister, Bonnie Allen (Kermit Clements) of Wilton, Maine; brother, Robert Ross of Jay, Maine; stepdad, Greg Oakes of Farmington Falls, Maine; grandchildren, Emmett and Kaleigh Dalton; sister-in-law, Lisa (Jamie) Carr; brother-in-law, Randy (Karen) Franklin; brother-in-law, Rodney (Jennifer) Franklin; mother-in-law, Dilene Franklin; sisters-in-law, Shannon Rolbiecki, Cindy Ross and Amy Hersey-Cyr, all of Maine; and nieces and nephews that were more like his children: Heather, Kelsey, Nicole, baby Sophie, Jon and Aaron, amongst others that he loved dearly, and great nieces who were like grandchildren: Scarlett, Vivian and Holly.

John is preceded in death by his father, Stanley Ross; mother, Pauline Oakes; brother, Dale Ross and brother, Travis Oakes.

A memorial service will be held at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley on Friday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. EST with visitation one hour prior to the service.

You may visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to sign the online guest book or light a remembrance candle.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.