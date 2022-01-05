Mr. Mike McDonald, 75, of LaFayette died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at his residence.

Mike was born in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 23, 1947. He was a retired truck driver.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Jeff Jones Funeral Home with burial in the Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Claude Bennett officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service.

He is survived by his daughter, Kim McDonald (Les Robinson) of Tupelo, Mississippi; son, Tracy (Scarlett) Moncus of Valley; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and caregivers, Betty Ballard of LaFayette and Sara Pitts of LaFayette.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.