Mr. Roger Dale Dunaway, age 72, of Huguley passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the WellStar Medical Center in Lagrange. He was born on June 11, 1949, in Tifton, Georgia to the late William Arlin Dunaway and Myrteel Vickers Dunaway.

Mr. Dunaway is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Michael) Hall of Huguley; son, Shane (Carla) Dunaway of Valley; granddaughters, Erica (Justin) Sinclair, Kacie (Jonathon) Lane, Hali Dunaway and Hanna (David) Tielking; grandsons, Hayden Morgan, Collin Dunaway, Chase Dunaway and Jake Hall; great-grandchildren, Keeghan Lane, Bristol Lane, Kamry Elder, Hailey Tielking, Colton Williams, Camden Morgan, Carley Williams, Titus Sinclair, Harper Tielking and John Michael Lane; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Reba Joy Dunaway; son, Cameron Dale Dunaway; sisters, Jeanette Dunaway Warbington and Mary Dunaway; and brothers, David Dunaway, Richard Dunaway and Robert Dunaway.

Mr. Dunaway was an active member and deacon of Victory Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and his church family. He loved traveling and being with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 11 a.m. EST at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. EST at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery at 161 Mount Olive Circle, Wadley, Alabama, 36276. The Reverend Alan Hurst will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. EST at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.