Mr. Steven McCoy, 54, of Tuskegee passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at River Towne Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Public visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, from 1 p.m. CST until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. CST at Friendship Baptist Church No. 2 Cemetery. Rev. Curtis Spidell will be the pastor, and Rev. Terry L. Magby, Sr. will be officiating.

Mr. McCoy leaves cherished memories with his wife, Brenda Smith McCoy; his children: Stevania Wallace, Maria Thomas, Jerry Thomas, Ryan Keith Thomas, Jeremy Alexander, Jatavious Leverett and Anthony Strickland; three stepchildren, Dominica Rogers, Cordarius Phillips and Jaylen Slaughter; two brothers, DeMarcus McCoy and Eric Hines-Tucker; two sisters, Ann Hines and Tracy McCoy; grandchildren: Nyasia Wallace, Zharihuna Wallace, Alayia Larkins and Akira Wallace; nieces and nephews: Vanquez Hines, Anthony Hines, April Hines, Quinesheia Smith, Henry Hines, QuinDaus Hines, Trimario McCoy and Trimendez McCoy; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

