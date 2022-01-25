Mr. Steven McCoy
Published 4:08 pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Mr. Steven McCoy, 54, of Tuskegee passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at River Towne Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Public visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, from 1 p.m. CST until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. CST at Friendship Baptist Church No. 2 Cemetery. Rev. Curtis Spidell will be the pastor, and Rev. Terry L. Magby, Sr. will be officiating.
Mr. McCoy leaves cherished memories with his wife, Brenda Smith McCoy; his children: Stevania Wallace, Maria Thomas, Jerry Thomas, Ryan Keith Thomas, Jeremy Alexander, Jatavious Leverett and Anthony Strickland; three stepchildren, Dominica Rogers, Cordarius Phillips and Jaylen Slaughter; two brothers, DeMarcus McCoy and Eric Hines-Tucker; two sisters, Ann Hines and Tracy McCoy; grandchildren: Nyasia Wallace, Zharihuna Wallace, Alayia Larkins and Akira Wallace; nieces and nephews: Vanquez Hines, Anthony Hines, April Hines, Quinesheia Smith, Henry Hines, QuinDaus Hines, Trimario McCoy and Trimendez McCoy; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.