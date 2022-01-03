Mrs. Judy Walker, age 74, of Roanoke, Alabama died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the East Alabama Medical Center.

Judy was born in LaFayette, Alabama on Aug. 18, 1947, to the late James Kellum and the late Jackie Windsor Kellum.

She was a member of the Rock Springs Baptist Church in LaFayette and retired as the owner-operator of Walker’s Restaurant in LaFayette.

Graveside services were held Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Zenus Windsor officiating.

The family greeted friends at the cemetery Monday from noon until 1 p.m. prior to the graveside.

She is survived by her daughter, Julianne Walker of Roanoke, Alabama, nieces and nephews and special friend, Paulette Wilkins of Wadley, Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jimmy Walker, sister, Mary Jane Vellum, and her Boston Terrier, Rosie.

