Mrs. Lena Blanche Housel, age 78, of Midland, Georgia passed away on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, Georgia.

Blanche was born on June 10, 1943, in Langdale, Alabama. She grew up in the Langdale Congregational Christian Church and attended many Protestant churches over the years. She had a special love for children with disabilities and was a foster mother for over twenty-five years.

Blanche is survived by her children, Michael Lee Housel, Deborah Diane Housel and Joseph Allen Housel (Sidney Driskill) and sister, LaMurle Wadkins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Allen Housel, and her parents, James M. and Bessie L. Wadkins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Skinner will officiate.

Blanche’s family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 1 p.m. EST until the service hour at the funeral home.

