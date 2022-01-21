Mrs. Lorine St. George, 87, of Roanoke, Alabama passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

Public visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, from 2 p.m. CST until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. CST at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Wadley, Alabama with Pastor Douglas Jones Sr. officiating and Rev. Calvin Trammell as the eulogist.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Willie Edward St. George; three grandchildren, Stephine FullofLove of Chicago, Willie (Lesia) St. George Jr. of Austin, Texas and Wesley Neville of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Naomi (Lonnie) Satterwhite of LaGrange and Rosetta Square of Birmingham; a special cousin, Mattie Finley, and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.