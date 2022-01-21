Mrs. Mae Ruth Thomas, 69, of LaFayette passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center.

Public visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, from noon CST until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. CST at New Mt. Sellers Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette, Pastor Terry L. Magby, Sr. officiating.

Mrs. Thomas leaves to cherish her precious memories to her daughters, Amanda LaShea (Keith) Turner of Valley and Melody Lawanda Brooker of Atlanta; six grandchildren: MacTavious Gooden, D’Martinious Gooden, Timishiyee Walker, Ron Gooden, Briana Carter and Jamal Gooden; great-grandchildren: Tamerria McCullough, Audrianna Maliah Gooden and D’Martinious Torez Gooden, Jr.; five stepchildren: LaShawna (Kenneth) Black, Christopher Mitchell, Lamarkes Mitchell, Martina Mitchell and Dimetreus Mitchell; seventeen step-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; her eleven siblings: Elizabeth Davis, Mary (David) Watson, Arthur Walker, Patricia Harris, Brenda (Gary) Wright, Christine (Irvin) Gibson, Jerry (Almeda) Walker, Eddie (Bridgett) Walker, Dorothy (Roosevelt) Gibson, Joseph Walker and Gerald Wayne (Keisha) Walker; an aunt, Alma Walker; brothers and sisters-in-law: Raymond Jr. Thomas, Martha Jean (Michael) Stevenson, Toney (Stephanie) Thomas, Mechelle (Jimmy) Mitchell and Linda Faye Thomas; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and special friends, JoAnn Magby, Mary Frances Shivers, Priscilla Holloway and Linda Willis.