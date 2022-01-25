Mrs. Myra Lee Looser passed on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, and went to be with her heavenly Father.

Myra was born June 17, 1929, in Randolph County, Alabama to the late Robert Merrell Laney and the late Cloie Bailey Laney.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the LaFayette City Cemetery with Bill Jackson and Bobby Laney officiating.

She is survived by her son, Frankie (Cheryl) Looser, Jr.; daughter, Ann Williamson (Donald) Farr; sister, Shirley Nix; daughter-in-law, Royce Williamson; sister-in-law, Emilie Laney; grandchildren, Meghan Ivy, Miles Looser, Reshea Lawler, Anthony and Justin Farr, Chris Williamson, Denise Gaddy and Kevin Williamson; 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.