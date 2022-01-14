Mrs. Patricia S. Lewis, 60, of Lanett passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at EAMC-Opelika.

Public visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at noon EST at Hillcrest Gardens in Lanett with Rev. Dr. Melvin Owens as the eulogist and Rev. L.C. Thomas officiating.

Mrs. Lewis is survived by her husband, Saul Lewis, Jr.; her son, Taron (Holli) Lewis of Valley; her father, Otis Carlisle; three brothers, Walter H. (Lula Mae) Carlisle of LaFayette and Lewis Spence and Billy Spence, both of Valley; four sisters, Diann Todd of Cusseta, Alabama, Shirley (Eddie) Wilson of Valley, Willie Mae (Jerry) Leverette of LaFayette and Eleanor Spence of Valley; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Paige Lewis, Taryn Kenedi Lewis and Adalyn Alissabeth Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends.

