Ms. Barbara Anne Billingslea, a resident of Lanett, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Graveside services are scheduled for noon EST on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Marseilles Cemetery, on Highway 29 in West Point with Pastor Michael T. Stiggers, Sr. as officiant/eulogist.

Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley is directing.

Public viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m at Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel.

Barbara confessed her love for Christ at an early age and became a member of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Lanett. She later united with Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in LaFayette under the leadership of Rev. Michael T. Stiggers, Sr.

She received her education in the Lanett City Schools, graduating in the Class of 1978. While attending high school, she was a member of the Lanett Golden Panthers Marching Band flag corps.

She was employed as a corporate instructor at American Home Shield for many years.

She leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Randy J. Billingslea and Varaski Wright, and two daughters, Tristan Q. C. Billingslea and Ariel A. D. Billingslea, all of Lanett; two brothers, Larry Billingslea of Lanett and Stan Ross of Montgomery; one sister, Bernice Billingslea of Lanett; 11 grandchildren; three aunts, Teresa Palmer and Betty J. Winston, both of Lanett, and Annie V. Slaughter of West Point; godmother, Helen B. Jones of Columbus, Georgia; goddaughters, La’Sheeka Harvey and Jessica Dunn-Mitchell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.