Ms. Margaret Watts, age 79, of Lanett passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at her residence.

Ms. Watts was born in East Los Angeles, California on Oct. 11, 1942, to the late Jack Beckert and Lola Lamont Hardin Beckert. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Gene Beckert, J.C. Beckert, Bobby Beckert, Lilia Brown, Barbara Miller and Mel Beckert.

Ms. Watts began working for Walmart when it was still operating as Big K retail. She went on to work for Walmart for over 30 years until her retirement.

She loved the friendship and comradery she found at the Lanett Senior Center and loved all of her pet cats.

She is survived by her children, David (Gina) Watts and Lilia (Lee) Irvin; grandchildren, Brian and Ingrid Irvin, Jessica Welborn, Brandon Watts and Zach Watts; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Irvin, J.P. Hall and Josie Welborn.

Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at noon EST at the graveside from Johnson Memorial Gardens, 3700 20th Avenue, Valley, Alabama 36854. The Reverend Rusty Letson will be officiating. Her family will be receiving friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. EST until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made in her name to the Big Valley Animal Rescue at P.O. Box 417, Valley, Alabama 36854 or to the Lanett Senior Center at 214 North Lanier Avenue, Lanett, Alabama 36863.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.