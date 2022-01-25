Ms. Phillistine Wright, 64, of Opelika passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Public visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, from 2 p.m. CST until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette. Overseer Calvin Daniel will be the eulogist.

Ms. Wright leaves to cherish her loving memories a devoted companion, Velpo Buckhanon of Opelika; one daughter, Tania Ellis of Opelika; four sons, Al (Deidra) Ellis of Amarillo, Texas and Alfonzo (Porsha) Ellis, Lawrence (Audrey) Wright and Kieran Russell, all of Opelika; a special granddaughter, Khadijah Ellis; 13 other grandchildren: Quan, Laparish, Alontay, Essence, Bronx, Amotri, Zomario, Tavorsha, Isaiah, Jaylen, Jarvis, Jamorio and London; seven great grandchildren; three brothers, John Wesley (Angie) Ellis of Lanett, Hurbert (Tracy) Ellis of Opelika and Wilford (Ruby) Ellis of LaFayette; four sisters, Annie Pearl (Albert) Spence, Patricia Ellis, Sharon (Charlie) Chambers and Janice Satterwhite, all of LaFayette; two half-brothers, Jimmy Blake and Rickey Blake of Opelika; one half sister, Jane Blake Hurston of Atlanta; three aunts, Josephine Avery, Shirley (Nick) Hughley, and Carrie Avery, all of LaFayette; one uncle, Fletcher (Mary) Carr of LaFayette; a very special and dear friend, Deloris Brocks of Opelika; a goddaughter, Shun Thomas of Forney, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.