Ms. Phillistine Wright
Published 4:09 pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Ms. Phillistine Wright, 64, of Opelika passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.
Public visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, from 2 p.m. CST until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette. Overseer Calvin Daniel will be the eulogist.
Ms. Wright leaves to cherish her loving memories a devoted companion, Velpo Buckhanon of Opelika; one daughter, Tania Ellis of Opelika; four sons, Al (Deidra) Ellis of Amarillo, Texas and Alfonzo (Porsha) Ellis, Lawrence (Audrey) Wright and Kieran Russell, all of Opelika; a special granddaughter, Khadijah Ellis; 13 other grandchildren: Quan, Laparish, Alontay, Essence, Bronx, Amotri, Zomario, Tavorsha, Isaiah, Jaylen, Jarvis, Jamorio and London; seven great grandchildren; three brothers, John Wesley (Angie) Ellis of Lanett, Hurbert (Tracy) Ellis of Opelika and Wilford (Ruby) Ellis of LaFayette; four sisters, Annie Pearl (Albert) Spence, Patricia Ellis, Sharon (Charlie) Chambers and Janice Satterwhite, all of LaFayette; two half-brothers, Jimmy Blake and Rickey Blake of Opelika; one half sister, Jane Blake Hurston of Atlanta; three aunts, Josephine Avery, Shirley (Nick) Hughley, and Carrie Avery, all of LaFayette; one uncle, Fletcher (Mary) Carr of LaFayette; a very special and dear friend, Deloris Brocks of Opelika; a goddaughter, Shun Thomas of Forney, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.