On your mark: West Point Break Trail Race returns

There’s still time to register for the West Point Break Trail Race 5K/10K, a nature trail run that will take place on Saturday, Feb. 12. The last day to register is Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to event co-organizer Vikena Yutz. However, Yutz said this is the last week participants can register and be guaranteed shirts in their sizes. Every participant will get a yellow, graphic long-sleeve shirt with the name of the event on it.

The West Point Break Trail Race 5K/10K is one of five trail runs in the Southern Singletrack Trail Series. It involves two races: a 5K race and a 10K race. Both will happen on the same track, but 5K participants will run it once whereas 10K participants will run it twice.

The 10K race will begin at 9 a.m., and the 5K race will begin at 9:15 a.m. Both races will begin at 500 Resource Management Drive in West Point and take participants along the Turkey Run Trail on the Georgia side of West Point Lake. Yutz described it as a narrow mountain bike trail.

“Only one person at a time can comfortably run on this trail … the goal is to get ahead so you don’t get caught in a bottleneck line of people,” she said.

Awards will be given to the overall female and male winners.

There will be a hydration station on the course with a cooler of bottled water and ready-to-drink Cerasport. Additionally, there will be an aid station at the finish line with bottled water, Cerasport and individually wrapped snack items.

Only the person who registers for one of the races can run it; no transfers are allowed. Neither are refunds and deferments. Late starts will not be allowed.

It costs $60 to register for the 5K and $75 to register for the 10K. To register for the West Point Break Trail Race 5K/10K, go to https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=89696.

A portion of the proceeds from the West Point Break Trail Race 5K/10K will go to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.

The Southern Singletrack Trail Series is an annual series of races that take place in the Chattahoochee Valley area. It was co-organized by Kelly Wilson, Senior Executive Director of Facilities at Columbus State University and Yutz, Who owns Project 42 Running, manages Big Dog Fleet Feet in Columbus, Georgia and directs other races. Yutz said she and Wilson wanted to provide relatively short races suitable for beginners.

“This is the last week you can register for the full series,” Yutz said. “That is all five of the races that we’re doing this year.”

The other four events will be Bucky’s Boot Top Prohibition Run at F.D. Roosevelt State Park, The Great Bend In The Hooch at Chattahoochee Bend State Park, Chewacla Cha Cha at Chewacla State Park and Holiday Hootie Hoo at F.D. Roosevelt State Park. Participants can register to run only the shorter distances on all of the trails or only the longer distances on all of the trails.

Special awards will be given to overall male and female winners in the series. Runners must complete all events to be eligible to win.

If you intend to run the entire series, register for all events instead of the individual races for a better price per race.

To register for and learn about the Southern Singletrack Trail Series, go to https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=89694. The registration deadline is Monday, Jan. 31.